Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls: SEC to check if pressure, allurement, coercion used for unopposed election

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state will be held on January 15, and the counting of votes will take place the next day. December 30 was the last day for filing nominations.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtracivic polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us