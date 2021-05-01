Kia Motors introduces refreshed Seltos, Sonet

Kia India on Saturday announced the launch of refreshed editions of its best-selling products – the Seltos and the Sonet, in India.

These refreshed versions of the products are now introduced with multiple new features and also many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants. There is also an introduction of paddle shifters in both the newly refreshed Seltos and Sonet.

Apart from this, the company also announced debut of the revolutionary iMT Technology on the refreshed Seltos, which is going to be segment-first, and will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant.

Kia India has also introduced yet another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos – 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). In case of refreshed Sonet, the most popular HTX trim will now be available with automatic options – HTX 7DCT (1.0T-GDI Petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5 Diesel).

The Seltos is priced between Rs 9.95 and 17.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet is priced between Rs 6.79 and Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said: “The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy. Since the launch, the Seltos and Sonet have been creating benchmarks in their respective segments, and with the additional variants, safety and convenience features, we are taking the game a notch higher. I am confident that Indian customers will keep showering their love on our products, and with these refreshed versions, we are ready to win India’s heart once again.”

One of the key highlights of refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet, is the introduction of ‘paddle shifters’, allowing them to get a sportier and more responsive driving experience. Paddle shifters will now be available in the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants in the refreshed Seltos, and in all automatic variants in refreshed Sonet.

After the successful launch of iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) in the Sonet and recognising its very high market acceptance, the company has decided to expand the availability of this new age technology on Seltos as well. Now, the refreshed Seltos will feature the segment-first iMT and will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant.

The new-aged iMT technology is a technological breakthrough from Kia that offers fatigue-free driving thanks to the absence of a clutch pedal and still gives the same driver control as a conventional manual transmission. The iMT variant of the refreshed Seltos now comes with a Sunroof; Beige and Black interiors and fully automatic air conditioner with silver garnish add to the modernity of its interiors and give it a luxurious look.

Refreshed Seltos:

The refreshed edition of Seltos has been updated with 17 new enhancements like first-in-segment smart pure air purifier with ‘virus and bacteria’ protection which effectively cleans the air and kills bacteria and viruses to successfully address the need of the hour. The vehicle also hosts many class leading features including remote engine start in manual transmission which enables the customers to remotely start the engine with their smart keys, wireless phone projection to help the customers to project their phone screens on the car’s touchscreen, over the air (OTA) map updates to ensure that the car is always up to date with latest map updates. There is also an introduction of additional voice commands on UVO connected car system including sunroof open and close, driver window control.

The company has extended electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA), hill assist control (HAC) features to lower variants. Further, to make the occupants feel extra special, there are multiple new seat material and colour options which add to the plushness of the interiors of the car.

Refreshed Sonet:

The refreshed edition of Sonet has been updated with 10 new enhancements like the first-in-segment rear door sunshade curtains, it gets another first-in-segment voice command for sunroof open and close. There are now features like electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA), hill assist control (HAC) in lower variants.

Apart from this, there are multiple higher end features like the multi drive and traction mode. An electric sunroof, smart key with push button start, remote engine start, chrome door handles and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps have now been extended to the lower variants.