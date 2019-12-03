Mahindra launches BS-VI compliant XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Tuesday, launched its first BS-VI-compliant vehicle – the XUV300.

The BS-VI version of the XUV300 will be available on all its 1.2-litre turbo petrol offerings. The XUV300 petrol W4 BS6 starts at Rs 8.30 lakh, ranging up to Rs 11.84 lakh for W8 PM BS6. All prices are ex-showroom pan India.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to launch our first BS-VI vehicle. It is a milestone in our BS-VI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we along with our suppliers, have met the challenging requirements of these tighter emission norms, much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.”