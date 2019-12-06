Mercedes-Benz launches GLC SUV from Rs 52.75 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, on Friday, launched the latest generation of the GLC sports utility vehicle at the Sundaram Motors showroom in Bengaluru.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at INR 52.75 lakh and the GLC 220 d 4MATIC is priced at INR 57.75 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

The new launch has a new operating concept, a driving assistance system and a new range of BS-VI engines. The petrol GLC 200 has a 2-litre engine with a power output of 197 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The diesel GLC 220d also has a 2-litre engine that can put out 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

The GLC is a machine that combines outstanding on and off-road driving characteristics with spaciousness, practicality and comfort.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said: “Mercedes-Benz strives towards developing products centred around the customers to ensure the best driving with an equally intuitive experience. The new GLC is the most tech savvy ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system - MBUX for the first time.

“The launch of the new GLC reiterates our product offensive for the Indian market. The new GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs, having sold over 7000 units since its debut.

“The launch of the GLC also marks the introduction of the next generation of MBUX with the aim to improve driver’s interaction with the various systems in the car. The GLC is targeted at customers who are urban dwellers, tech savvy at the same time adrenaline seekers,” he added.

The MBUX innovative telematics system is a combination of touchscreen multimedia displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button or the ‘Hey Mercedes’ prompt, connectivity.

In this system, the focus is on interaction with the vehicle and its functions through gestures, touch or the voice control system. This is made possible by the latest telematics generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience. The five different possibilities to interact with the infotainment system of the GLC are the Per Touch Control on the multimedia display in the centre, using the touch control buttons on the multifunction steering wheel, with the multifunction touchpad on the centre console and by voice control, either with the talk button on the steering wheel or the ‘Hey Mercedes’ prompt.

Other advanced assistance systems are active braking assist, 64-colour levels for the desired lighting mood, new steering wheel with touch control buttons, new walnut open pore wood trim, wireless charging front, Midline sound system among others.

The overall appearance is sportier and the chrome elements now run from the front to the rear end as standard. The distinctive lines, muscularly sculpted surfaces and distinctive details ensure a strong off-road character.

The standard-fit LED high-performance headlamps are smaller and more raked and have significantly modified contours. The athletic character continues in the rear view with the completely revised bumper and exhaust tips. The redesigned full LED tail lamps also ensure an unmistakable light signature – with the hallmark blocks of the Mercedes-Benz SUVs in backlit edge-light specification.