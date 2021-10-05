New variants of Mahindra XUV700 introduced  

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced the addition of two new variants of the XUV700 sports utility vehicle. All the prices will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings, which will commence from October 7.

The AX7 Luxury – MT (seven-seater) will cost Rs 19.99 lakh, while the AX7 Luxury – AT + AWD (seven-seater) will cost Rs 22.89 lakh.

The AX7 variant will be available with an optional luxury pack. In addition to the standard AX7 features, the luxury pack will include features like immersive 3D sound by Sony, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360 degree surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording and wireless charging.

Mahindra said it has launched an industry-first ‘Add to cart’ functionality on its website. It allows customers to save variant configurations, including fuel type, seating capacity, colour and dealer preference ahead of the booking commencement. Upon the completion of booking, any further modifications made by the buyer to the variant will be treated as a fresh booking.

Deliveries of the petrol variants will precede deliveries of the diesel variants. An official announcement regarding the date for start of deliveries will be made by October 10th.