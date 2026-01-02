Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala journalists’ union condemn Vellappally Natesan over remarks on TV reporter

Defending his conduct, Natesan said the journalist had spoken to him disrespectfully and justified his reaction at Sivagiri.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsJournalistkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us