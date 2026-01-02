<p>Mangaluru: The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy will organise the Mangaluru taluk Beary literary meet , at Gurupura Kaikamba on January 4. </p><p>Taluk Beary Sahithya Sammelan were held between 1998 and 2007. Later, it was not organised except one at Ullal during the tenure of Rahim Ucchil as Academy president, said Academy President Umar U H to reporters. </p><p>The Academy is planning to organise literary meets in all the taluks, district level literary meet and state level meet as well. </p><p>During the literary meet, five works of upcoming writers will be released—</p><p>'Padinharo Poo’ (short story collection) by Shameema Kuthar, Minnampulu (limerick poetry collection) by Haseena Malnad, 'Sampukaat' (poetry collection) by NM Haneef Nandarabetttu, Belcha (poetry collection) by Basheer Ahmed Bellairu and Naseeath (poetry collection) by Hyder Ali Katipalla. </p><p>As a part of the literary meet, a procession of the conference president will be held from the premises of Sabeel Ul Huda Al-Birr School, Gurupura KaiKamba, to the conference venue. The literary meet will be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker UT Khader, while senior writer Abdul Rahiman Kuthethurwill deliver the keynote address. Taranath Gatti Kappikad, President of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Joachim Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, and other dignitaries will participate as chief guests. </p><p>A Beary poets’ meet will be held under the chairmanship of Muhammed Baddur. Badruddin Kuloor Kalandar, Beevi Amanulla, Ashfaq Ahmed Katipalla, Shahida Mangaluru, Shameem Kuttikala, Asmath Vagga, Nafil Shabeen Kaikamba, and Muhammad Kunhi Master Addur will recite their poems, the Academy president added. </p>.Karnataka child rights commission to urge state govt to extend menstrual leaves to schools, colleges.<p>A Daff performance by the Daff troupe of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, followed by songs by a Beary team will be part of the meet. </p><p>Achievers Abdul Latheef Gurupura, Pathunhi Moodushedde, MP Usman Mukrika Sooralpadi, Sulaiman Gurupura, Saleeka Sooralpadi, RS Ashraf Sooralpadi, Abdul Shareef (Samarasya News) and Muhammad Nazeer Bajpe will be felicitated during the valedictory of the meet.</p><p>From 6.30 pm to 8 pm, the Beary play “Broker Poker”, directed by film director Ismail Moodushedde, will be staged. </p><p>On budgetary allocation to Beary Academy, Umar U H said that the government has allocated Rs 50 lakh for its activities. "We have sought an additional budget of Rs 1.5 crore from the government," he added. </p><p><strong>Beary Bhavana</strong></p><p>Responding to a query on the Beary Bhavana, the Academy president said that although the plan for the Bhavana was approved during the previous term, the present body made a few changes, increasing the estimated cost of the project to Rs 18 crore. The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) had earlier sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the Bhavana project. As the amount was not utilised, it was returned. </p><p>The Authority has now assured that the sanctioned Rs three crore will be released again. As per the revised plan, the Bhavana will house a museum, reading room, library, research centre, multipurpose hall, parking facility and commercial shops. The foundation stone for the Bhavana is likely to be laid either this month or next month, he added.</p>