PV domestic sales increases by nearly 45 per cent July 2021: SIAM 

When it comes to domestic sales in passenger vehicles, 2,64,442 units were sold in July 2021 as compared to 1,82,779 in the same month last year. This represents an increase of 44.67 per cent, according to the sales figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday.

Production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in the month of July 2021 stood at 20,99,035 units as compared to the July 2020 figure of 17,15,514 units. This amounts to an increase of 22.35 per cent in the production.

As far as domestic sales figures are concerned, the total was 15,36,269 in July 2021, while during the same month in the previous year, it was 14,76,861. This amounts to an increase of 4.02 per cent.

Among the three-wheelers, the sales were 17,888 units in July 2021 compared to 12,728 units in July 2020.

The two-wheeler segment was a bit of an underperformer with 12,53,937 units in July 2021 compared to 12,81,354 in the same month last year.

When it comes to the April to July 2021 performance, the total production of passenger vehicles stood at 65,45,619 units.

In terms of domestic sales, the number of passenger vehicles for the April-July 2021 period was 9,10,714 units, for three-wheeler it was 42,264 units and for two-wheelers, it was 36,57,528 units.