Skoda Auto launches Kushaq SUV from Rs 10.49 lakh 

Skoda Auto on Monday launched the much-awaited Kushaq sports utility vehicle in India. This is under the group’s India 2.0 Project

The Kushaq is being offered at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 10.49 lakh.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “The launch of Kushaq is a watershed moment for Skoda Auto India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. Kushaq is made keeping in mind what really matters to our customers and is localised and tailored to suit the Indian market.

“Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, Kushaq is well designed, robust, exceptionally well-built, safe, spacious, feature laden and future-proof. We will also offer the globally renowned TSI technology across the range, empowering an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output. With a world-class SUV that is ready for India, we are looking at taking the Skoda brand to new and emerging markets across the country,” he added.

The Kushaq takes on the likes of the Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among others.

The Kushaq is offered in two turbocharged petrol engine choices.

The three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI unit produces an output of 115 ps. This is mated to six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The second is a four-cylinder 1.5-litre TSI engine that develops 150 ps that comes along with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG.

The company said that with the Kushaq, the target is to penetrate deeper in the country by expanding its network to Tier II and III cities. Skoda Auto India currently has 120 sales touchpoints in 85 cities and plans to expand to 150 touchpoints by end of 2021.

The SUV is 4,225 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and has a height of 1,612 mm. Its wheelbase of 2,651 mm and a minimum laden ground clearance of 155 mm.

The SUV provides up to 26.2 litres of interior storage space in total along with a boot capacity of 385 litres that can be increased to 1,405 litres by folding down the rear seats.

The Kushaq comes with a choice of two modern infotainment systems, each of which enables smartphone integration via SmartLink technology.

The Ambition and Style trim levels include infotainment system with a 25.4 cm colour touchscreen akin to smartphones, whereas the lower trim gets a 17.78 cm touchscreen.

The 25.4 cm infotainment also features a dual tuner, a wi-fi hotspot, an external microphone for hands-free phone calls, valet mode and also enables Wireless SmartLink.

The Kushaq comes with six speakers: two front tweeters and two front - bass speakers and two wide-range speakers at the rear. The style trim level meanwhile comes with Skoda sound system: six high-performance speakers with the rear subwoofer in spare wheel well.

There are two USB-C ports in the front centre console. The Style trim also provides wireless charging function.

The Kushaq features electronic stability Control as standard, along with roll over protection and multi collision braking (MKB). Other safety features include hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, up to six airbags, three-point seat belts, height-adjustable headrests, ISOFIX and top-tether anchor, parking sensors, ABS, EBD, electronic differential lock – advanced differential lock, hydraulic brake-boosting and, brake disc wiping.

The Kushaq is equipped with the India-developed, 'MySkoda Connect' with which the user can avail features like realtime car tracking, driving behaviour analysis, trip analysis and insights, roadside assistance and SOS.