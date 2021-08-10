Tata Motors launches XTA+ variants of Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the XTA+ variants of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari. These new variants will come with a six-speed automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof, and will be priced at Rs 19.14 lakh for the Harrier XTA+ and Rs 19.34 lakh for the Harrier XTA+ Dark and Rs 20.08 lakh for the Safari XTA+.

The company said that the Harrier and Safari are collectively leading the high SUV segment with a 41.2 per cent market share (as of Q1 FY22).

Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are ecstatic at the response received by the Harrier and the Safari. The sheer love of our customers has helped us attain the pole position in the high SUV segment. Keeping our customers’ requirement as the topmost priority and in line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our portfolio with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variants - The Harrier XTA+ and The Safari XTA+. Equipped with two of the most demanded features, these XTA+ variants will come equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission providing an effortless driving experience and a panoramic sunroof with functionalities like global close, anti pinch and rain sensing closure to name a few.”

Powered by the Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine, the new XTA+ variants come equipped with a host of other features like the projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLS, R17 alloy wheels, floating island seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers (four speakers + four tweeters), Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, push button start, fully automatic temperature control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers and more.

Additionally, the Safari offers iRA connected car features, mood lighting, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Keeping in mind the safety of passengers, the new XTA+ variant in both products offers dual front airbags, an advanced ESP, fog lamps and reverse parking camera as standard features.