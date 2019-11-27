Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback

Tata Motors, on Wednesday, rolled out the first unit of Altroz premium hatchback from its plant in Pune.

The Altroz is expected to be launched in January 2020.

The Altroz is the second vehicle designed under the Impact design 2.0 language and the first one to be developed on the new ALFA architecture.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to rollout yet another class defining product from the plant. The Altroz is our first product that will be launched on the all-new ALFA platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020. Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for Altroz has always been high. We hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with a host of smart features, many of which are one segment above.”



Guenter Butschek, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Motors at the roll-out of the first Tata Altroz from the company’s plant in Pune.



Tata Motors first showcased the 45X concept at the Auto Expo in February 2018, followed by a display at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in March 2018.

Tata Motors unveiled the Altroz at GIMS in March 2019.