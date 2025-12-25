<p>Imphal: Arms and ammunition were recovered from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>Imphal West district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The recovery was made from Lambal and Haorang Keirel areas of the district on Wednesday, they said.</p>.Roll back resettlement bid, Kuki groups in Manipur say after firing; Meiteis demand action.<p>Among the items recovered were a single-barrel gun, three pistols, three bolt-action rifles, eight grenades, 28 mini-flare cartridges, two radio sets and 28 live ammunition of different calibres, they added.</p>.<p>In a separate operation in Churachandpur district, an 8-ft 'pumpi' (locally-made mortar), 12 'pumpi' shells, a modified MP5 rifle and a single-barrel rifle were recovered from Thangjing forest.</p>