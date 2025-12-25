Menu
Manipur

Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

The recovery was made from Lambal and Haorang Keirel areas of the district on Wednesday, police said.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 03:43 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 03:43 IST
Manipur

