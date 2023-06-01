Toyota reports highest-ever monthly sales in May

Toyota reports highest-ever monthly sales in May at 20,410 units

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 16:12 ist
The logo of Toyota is pictured at the Bangkok Auto Salon 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said its total sales surged two-fold to 20,410 units in May, its highest-ever in a month.

The automaker had dispatched 10,216 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic wholesales last month stood at 19,379 units. It also exported 1,031 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in May.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said the automaker has scaled a new high in May by reporting the highest monthly sales performance of 20,410 units.

"As we look forward, given the sustained momentum, we continue to be optimistic for the rest of the year by prioritising the customers' needs," he added.

The company believes that the strong upward trajectory, highlights the company's customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments, Sood said.

