Triumph launches 2021 Street Scrambler 

Triumph India has launched the 2021 Street Scrambler at a price of Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes with a torque-rich Bonneville performance new Euro 5 engine update with lower emissions. The peak torque of the 900 cc engine is 80 Nm at 3,250 rpm, while the power is 65 ps at 7,250 rpm.

Some of the new features include side panel with aluminium number board, heel guard, brushed aluminium headlight brackets, adventure-oriented seat material, throttle body finishers and contemporary paint schemes.

Other features include high specification equipment and advanced rider-focused technology, high specification Brembo front brake and cartridge forks, dynamic Scrambler ergonomics and handling with wide handlebars and 19” front wheel, dual purpose Metzeler Tourance tyres, accessible low 790mm seat height, three riding modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road), switchable ABS and switchable traction control, torque-assist clutch, distinctive LED rear light, USB charger and immobiliser, among others.

The new 2021 Street Scrambler maintains all of its high level of advanced rider-focused technology, ensuring the best riding experience while maximising safety and control. Switchable ABS and switchable traction control are fitted as standard, optimising torque delivery when traction is compromised. Three riding modes (Rain, Road and Off-Road), enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to suit riding conditions or rider preference, ensuring optimum performance in wet or dry conditions. The Off-Road mode turns the ABS and traction control off, enabling the rider to have complete control over the rear wheel when on loose surfaces.

A torque-assist clutch for light and easy operation is also fitted as standard, which represents a particular advantage when riding in heavy traffic or when enjoying light off-road riding, making the bike easier to rider for longer. The clocks feature an analogue speedometer and a digital menu system, which is easily accessed via intuitive handlebar mounted buttons. The under-seat USB charger, key-fob-incorporated immobiliser and the compact, power-efficient and elegant LED rear light complete the high specification technology package.