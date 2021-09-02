TVS Motor registers sales of 290,694 units 

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 2,90,694 units in August 2021 as against sales of 2,87,398 units in the month of August 2020.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 274,313 units in August 2021 as against sales of 277,226 units in August 2020.

Domestic two-wheelers registered sales of 179,999 units in August 2021 as against sales of 218,338 units in August 2020. “With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months,” the company said in a statement.

Motorcycle registered sales of 133,789 units in August 2021 as against sales of 119,878 units in August 2020. This amounts to an increase of 11.6 per cent.

Scooter sales of the company registered 87,059 units in August 2021 as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020. "The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors," the company said.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 61 per cent with sales of 109,927 units in the month of August 2021 as against 68,347 units in August 2020.

Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 60 per cent with sales of 94,314 units in August 2021 as against sales of 58,888 units in August 2020.

“The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months," TVS said.

Three-wheelers of the company registered a growth of 61 per cent with sales of 16,381 units in August 2021 as against sales of 10,172 units in August 2020.