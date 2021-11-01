TVS registers degrowth of 10 per cent 

TVS Motor Company registered 355,033 units in October 2021 as against sales of 394,724 units in the month of October 2020. This amounts to a fall of 10 per cent.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 341,513 units in October 2021 as against sales of 382,121 units in October 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 258,777 units in October 2021 as against sales of 301,380 units in October 2020.

“With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months,” the company said.

Motorcycle registered sales of 172,361 units in October 2021 as against sales of 173,263 units in October 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 113,124 units in October 2021 as against sales of 127,138 units in October 2020.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 3 per cent with sales of 95,191 units in the month of October 2021 as against 92,520 units in October 2020.

Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 3 per cent with sales of 82,736 units in October 2021 as against sales of 80,741 units in October 2020.

Three-wheeler sales of the company registered a growth of 7 per cent with 13,520 units in October 2021 as against sales of 12,603 units in October 2020.