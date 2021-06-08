VECV introduces Eicher Skyline Ambulance 

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited on Tuesday introduced the Eicher Skyline Ambulance to support healthcare mobility.

Fast tracked during this ongoing global pandemic, the company said that the Eicher Skyline Ambulance provides modern, fast and efficient solutions for patient transportation. The ambulances offer enhanced patient and driver safety and comfort, along with best-in-class vehicle life and warranty of up to three years. The ambulance unit is fully customisable (covering AIS Standard B, C and D) and can be used as a mobile medical unit.

The new ambulance is available immediately for sale in India.

The all-new Eicher Skyline Ambulance is ergonomically designed and equipped as per the National Ambulance Code AIS 125 and fully complies with statutory norms.

The ambulances are powered by the Eicher E366 BS-VI engine which delivers a power figure of 100 hp and torque of 285 Nm at 3200 rpm.

Eicher Skyline Ambulances are equipped with parabolic suspension for a smoother ride. The company added that with best-in-class turning circle diameter and grade ability Eicher Skyline Ambulances are easy to maneuver, convenient to run on city roads.

Eicher Skyline Ambulances come equipped with a host of additional intelligent features that enable key benefits of fuel-efficiency, ease of operations and superior uptime. The ambulances are equipped with industry-first integrated telematics solution ‘Eicher LIVE’ supported by the Eicher Uptime Centre. Ambulances are also equipped with pioneering Mbooster+ technology and fuel coaching that enables the driver to switch between Eco+, Eco and Power modes based on road conditions to provide optimum fuel efficiency.

To address the issue of highly contagious nature of Covid-19, Eicher Skyline Ambulances have a different patient and driver compartment to ensure utmost safety of the occupants.

The ambulances are equipped with auto loading stretchers, 270-degree opening rear doors, exterior provision for oxygen cylinder and mountings, medical cabinet, etc. to provide quick and safest service to critical patients.

Eicher Skyline Ambulance has a tiltable driver cabin which is ECER- 29-02 crash test certified. Patient compartments have sufficient room for easy movement, a doctor seat with seat belt and a squad bench along with AC and non-AC variants.

The company has introduced three different variants of the ambulance namely patient transport (Type-B), basic life support (Type-C) and advance life support (Type-D) which can be used depending on the severity of the situation. The vehicles have all the provisions to install equipment for intensive/ advanced monitoring and treatment and can function as mobile medical units.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said: “At a time when India is fighting the second wave of Covid-19, we aim to support the medical fraternity with our new offering of Eicher Skyline Ambulances. The ambulance is a consequence of rigorous research and collaboration with industry leaders and are ideal for intensive medical care. The spacious ambulance equipped with highly advanced lifesaving facilities will prove to be the best transport solution for saving lives.”

The company added that it recently donated two of the Skyline Ambulances to the government of Madhya Pradesh as part its ongoing contributions to support the fight against the pandemic.