Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized US IPO

Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 18:36 ist
Logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday.

Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million.

China
New York
United States
IPO
Didi Chuxing

