Didi raises $4.4 billion in upsized US IPO

Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday.
Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million.
