<p>Mumbai: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 22 of India's leading news media publishers, announced that several DNPA members have adopted Magnite Access. </p><p>DNPA publishers will leverage Magnite's self-service tool for discovering and activating first- and third-party audience segments to streamline access to premium inventory and audience data.</p><p>With Magnite Access, DNPA's member publishers are empowered to implement a shared data infrastructure that allows them to create and deploy high-value audience segments across their premium inventory. This unified ecosystem supports private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals, which can help deliver enhanced value to both publishers and advertisers. It also unlocks the ability to create cross-publisher audience packages, such as curated segments of travel enthusiasts, delivering added value.</p><p>"This tie-up represents a forward-looking approach to solving long-standing industry challenges, and underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration," said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA. "Working with Magnite allows us to harness advanced technology to deliver better value to advertisers while maintaining more control over our audiences and premium inventory".</p><p>"Magnite is proud to power this first-of-its-kind collaboration," said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite. "By enabling DNPA publishers to unify and activate their audiences through our technology, we're helping to elevate the value of independent journalism and provide scalable and sustainable solutions to benefit both the buy and sell sides."</p>