Domestic air passenger traffic likely touched 15.4 crore in 2023-24: Report

For the 11 months ended February 2024, the international passenger traffic for Indian carriers stood at around 2.70 crore, a YoY growth of around 25 per cent, and higher than the pre-Covid (April–February 2020) levels of around 2.18 crore by 24 per cent. Nepal has invited businesses from India to invest in the South Asian nation, positioning the country as an attractive investment destination, ahead of the third Nepal Investment Summit scheduled to take place on April 28-29 in Kathmandu.