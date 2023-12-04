Don’t miss the final window to file your ITR, or correct it

Subject to certain conditions, a taxpayer can revise the returns filed earlier. You get the opportunity to correct inaccuracies in reported income, deductions, bank details, personal information, omission of certain income (subsequently realised), failure to avail carry forward of losses of earlier years, mismatch of income between the original return and Form 26AS/Annual Information Statement. This too should be done by December 31. As far as interest is concerned, only the revision of income attracts as such. There will be no further penalty for filing as such. However, if the assessing officer discovers that the error was intentional/fraudulent, he may disallow and levy a hefty penalty.