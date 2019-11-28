All you need to know about FASTag

The very first implementation of Fastags was in 2014 on the Golden Quadrilateral (Ahmedabad-Mumbai). As its all-India implementation is set to become mandatory from December 1 (non-users have to reportedly pay double the amount), here is a guide to everything essential about FASTags.

What is FASTag?

Operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), FASTags are 'reloadable tags' that aim to eliminate cash transactions by making automated electronic deductions of toll charges the norm. Transactions are made from the user's linked account. Users receive SMS alerts post a transaction. The tag is attached to the windscreen of the user's vehicle and uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology after activation. It comes with a validity of five years and can be recharged as and when required after purchase. It levies a one-time fee of Rs 200, with the refundable security deposit varying as per the vehicle type. One tag can be issued to one vehicle only.

Where can FASTags be purchased?

FASTags can be purchased from Point of Sale (POS) locations at Toll Plazas and 22 certified banks, including via Paytm, which has a 'FASTag' option in its drop-down menu. They can be recharged up to Rs 1,00,000.00 using the following modes of payment - cheque, online (Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/ RTGS/ Net Banking). The minimum recharge amount is Rs 100.

Documents required

The following are the documents required from purchasing FASTags:

1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle.

2. Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner

3. KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (viz. Individual / corporate)

For Individuals, ID proof and Address proof from the list mentioned, and one passport size photograph: Driving License/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Voter ID Card/ Aadhar Card.