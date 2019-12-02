Bajaj Auto sales dip marginally to 4.03L units in Nov

Bajaj Auto's sales dip marginally year-on-year from 4.06L in November 2018 to 4.03L in November of this year

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2019, 12:34pm ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2019, 12:41pm ist
Bajaj Auto logo. (Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a marginal dip of 0.9 per cent in total sales at 4,03,223 units in November this year.

The company had sold 4,06,930 units in the same month a year-ago.

Domestic sales in November this year were at 2,07,775 units as against 2,34,818 units, showing a decline of 11.5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a filing to BSE.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,43,446 units, a marginal decline of 0.8 per cent, as compared to 3,46,544 units sold in November last year.

Exports in November were at 1,95,448 units as against 1,72,112 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

