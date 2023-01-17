Chinese economy grew 3% in 2022

Beijing had set itself a target of 5.5%, a rate already much lower than the performance of 2021 when the country's GDP increased more than 8%

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jan 17 2023, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 08:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's economy grew 3.0 per cent in 2022, official data released on Tuesday showed, one of the weakest rates in 40 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and a real estate crisis.

Beijing had set itself a target of 5.5 per cent, a rate already much lower than the performance of 2021 when the country's GDP increased more than eight per cent.

