Coronavirus Lockdown: IT employees cry foul against firms for job and salary cuts

The IT and ITeS companies have begun cutting salaries and sacking people in defiance of the government order which had strictly advised them not to make such changes during the 21-day lockdown.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union stated that some of the information technology (IT) companies, as well as those in the IT-enabled sector, have already begun retrenchments and salary cuts.

"The Union strongly condemns the illegal and inhuman act by the managements," it said, extending support to the affected employees and requesting them to refuse to resign if asked to do so by the management.

Ullas C, general secretary of the union, said they received complaints from at least 50 persons employed in different companies.

"Most of these are mid-level and small companies, not multi-national companies. We are still getting complaints. A majority of the callers said they have been communicated about salary cut but some complained about being sacked. We urge the companies to refrain from doing so," he said.

Noting that the lockdown was imposed in the interest of the nation, it said the companies violating the government direction during the crisis situation are acting against the nation's interest.

"KITU demands urgent intervention of the government to this matter and requests to take strict actions against the companies that violate the advisory note and labour laws," it said.

The Union also called upon the companies to respect the law and not to indulge in "trimming activities" even after the end of the lockdown.

Ullas said IT companies in Bengaluru are involved in either software development or servicing sector. "We expect that those engaged in development to take a hit while the companies in servicing sector are expected to fare better during the economic crisis," he added.