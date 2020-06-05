'Coronavirus stimulus can help combat climate crisis'

Coronavirus stimulus can help combat climate crisis: Central banks

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 05 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 16:11 ist
An aerial drone view of Lummus Park in the South Beach neighborhood on May 31, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. As part of the reopening process around the COVID-19 pandemic, some restaurants are now offering dine-in table service in the city of Miami Beach. Credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP

Massive financial stimulus in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic offers a "once in a lifetime" chance to insulate the global economy from the climate crisis, central bankers declared Friday.

"This (COVID-19) crisis offers us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild our economy in order to withstand the next shock coming our way: climate breakdown," read an opinion piece published in British newspaper The Guardian.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Unless we act now, the climate crisis will be tomorrow's central scenario and, unlike COVID-19, no one will be able to self-isolate from it."

The text was penned by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Dutch central banker Frank Elderson.

It was signed also by the former BoE head Mark Carney, now the UN's new special advisor for climate action and finance.

Follow: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

"In the aftermath of the (2008-09) financial crisis the international community rallied together to reform the financial system," the joint letter said.

"These reforms have enabled the financial system to be part of the solution rather than the problem.

"Once again we have reached a fork in the road. We have a choice: rebuild the old economy, locking in temperature increases... with extreme climate disruption; or build back better, preserving our planet for generations to come.

"To meet the climate crisis challenge, we must learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us make a green recovery the first step down that road," it added.

