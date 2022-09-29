Current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1

Current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1 of FY23: RBI

India's current account surplus stood at $6.6 billion, equivalent to 0.9% of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 29 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 17:59 ist

India's current account deficit, a key indicator of the balance of payment position, widened to 2.8 per cent of GDP at $23.9 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly on account of a higher trade deficit.

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank on India’s Balance of Payments during the First Quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, the current account balance recorded a deficit of $23.9 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter, up from $13.4 billion (1.5 per cent of GDP) in January-March period of the last fiscal.

India's current account surplus stood at $6.6 billion, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April-June) of 2021-22.

"Underlying the current account deficit in Q1:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $68.6 billion from $54.5 billion in Q4:2021-22 and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments," the RBI said.

It also said net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of rising exports of computer and business services. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy
Indian economy
Reserve Bank of India
RBI

What's Brewing

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 