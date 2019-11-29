Fiscal deficit hits 102 pc of budget estimate till Oct

India's fiscal deficit or the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, in the April-October period reached over 102% of this year's Budget target of Rs 7.03 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 102.4% or Rs 7,20,445 lakh crore, the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

The deficit was, however, lower than in the corresponding period last yeat. In 2018-19, at the end of October, it was at 103.9%.

The data also showed that government's revenue receipts during the April-October period of 2019-20 period rose to 46.2% of the budget estimates as compared to 45.7% in the corresponding period last year.

In absolute terms, revenue receipts stood at Rs 9.07 lakh crore at the end of October. For the entire 2019-20, the revenue receipts have been pegged at Rs 19.62 lakh crore.

Capital expenditure stood at 59.5% of the budget estimates during April-October period as compared to 59% in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure during April-October stood at Rs 16.54 lakh crore, or 59.4% of the budget estimates.

The government has pegged its total expenditure for 2019-20 at Rs 27.86 lakh crore in the Budget of 2019-20.