India's exports fall 10.3% to $34.98 billion in May

India's exports declined 10.3 per cent year-on-year to $34.98 billion (Rs 2,87,545 crore) in May this year, the government data showed on Thursday.
Imports also declined 6.6 per cent to $57.1 billion (Rs 4,69,378 crore) against $61.13 billion (Rs 5,02,506 crore) recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said headwinds still continue on the global trade front.
The Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade are working on an exports strategy and focusing on 40 countries, Barthwal added.
