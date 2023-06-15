India's exports fall 10.3% to $34.98 billion in May

India's exports fall 10.3% to $34.98 billion in May

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said headwinds still continue on the global trade front.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2023, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's exports declined 10.3 per cent year-on-year to $34.98 billion (Rs 2,87,545 crore) in May this year, the government data showed on Thursday.

Imports also declined 6.6 per cent to $57.1 billion (Rs 4,69,378 crore) against $61.13 billion (Rs 5,02,506 crore) recorded in the same month last year, the data showed.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said headwinds still continue on the global trade front.

The Department of Commerce and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade are working on an exports strategy and focusing on 40 countries, Barthwal added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Exports
Economy & Business

Related videos

What's Brewing

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

 