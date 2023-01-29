Infographic | Budget allocation for FAME since 2015

Infographic | Budget allocation for FAME scheme since 2015

A multi-phase scheme, FAME was introduced in 2015 to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India

Shiladitya Ray
Shiladitya Ray, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 19:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Lauched in April 2015 with an aim to speed up the adoption of and eventual mainstreaming of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, the Scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) has seen progressively larger allocations in the Union Budget since its launch.

A multi-phase scheme, Phase I of FAME ran for four years until 2019, with Phase II kicking off after that with an aim to support the electrification of both public and shared transport.

Under Phase II of the scheme, the government plans to subsidise around 7,000 electric and hybrid buses, 500,000 lakh electric three wheelers, 55,000 electric four wheeler passenger vehicles, and 1 million electric two wheelers, as per IEA.

The phased approach taken by the scheme is also reflected in the amounts allocated to it in Union Budgets over the years.

Also Read | US venture capitalists hope India’s Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem

In the year of its launch, FAME received a meagre allocation of Rs 75 crore, an amount that has since risen manifold.

In the immediate next year, the allocation was nearly doubled to Rs 144 crore, with the amount subsequently rising to Rs 165 crore in 2017-18.

2018-19 saw a dip in budgetary allocation for FAME, before the figure shot up to Rs 500 crore in 2019-2020.

2020-21, again, saw that amount dip to Rs 318 crore, perhaps a side effect of the then ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, before the allocation for the scheme rose sharply to Rs 800 crore in 2021-22.

As of 2022-23, the budgeted amount for FAME stood at a whopping Rs 2,908 crore, driven, in all probability, by both a boom in the EV sector in India and by global calls for quick adoption of EVs to tackle the brewing climate crisis.

If the trend holds, the 2023-24 Budget is also likely to see a large allocation to FAME, but the magnitude of the expected increase remains to be seen.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Electric Vehicles
EVs
Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)
Union Budget 2023
budget
Union Budget
Business News
Economy & Business
Economy
Indian economy
Infographic
Interactive

What's Brewing

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

 