Over 7.38 crore ITRs filed in 2020-21

  • Jul 19 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 20:13 ist
The number of income tax returns filed has increased in the past years with over 7.38 crore ITRs filed in the fiscal ended March 31, 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The total number of ITRs (including revised returns) filed in 2018-19 was over 6.74 crore, in 2019-20 (over 6.78 crore) and 2020-21 (over 7.38 crore), Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said.

The minister also listed out the steps taken by the government to simplify the procedure for filing income tax returns, including pre-filling of ITRs, actively promoting e-verification of ITRs and establishing a complete paperless environment, providing online access to taxpayers of their tax deducted at source (TDS), tax payments, specified financial transactions and other information by bringing about amendments in Form 26AS.

