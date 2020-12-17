Rupee settles flat at 73.59 against US dollar

The Indian rupee ended just 1 paisa lower at 73.59 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.52 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.39 and a low of 73.59.

It finally ended at 73.59 against the American currency, registering a fall of 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had climbed 5 paise to finish at 73.58.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.56 per cent lower at 89.94.

Traders said the American currency was trading on a weak note after the US Federal Reserve disappointed investors expecting a shift toward more purchases of longer-dated bonds.

The US Federal Reserve pledged to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero until the economic recovery is complete.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex ended 223.88 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 46,890.34, while the NSE Nifty rose 58 points or 0.42 per cent to 13,740.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,981.77 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.74 per cent to USD 51.46 per barrel.