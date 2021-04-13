Sensex up 200 pts in opening session; Nifty above 14.3K

Sensex up 200 pts in opening session; Nifty above 14,300

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 09:50 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI photo.

Sensex jumped 236.71 points in the opening session on Monday to 48,120.09. On the other hand, Nifty rose 68.55 points to 14,379.35. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
Indian economy
Markets
NSE

