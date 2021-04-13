Sensex up 200 pts in opening session; Nifty above 14,300

Sensex jumped 236.71 points in the opening session on Monday to 48,120.09. On the other hand, Nifty rose 68.55 points to 14,379.35.
More to follow...
Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage
DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike
A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket
In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories
Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push
This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19
Five new animal species discovered in Tibet