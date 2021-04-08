S&P 500 hits record high thanks to tech-related stocks

S&P 500 hits record high on gains in tech-related stocks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 08 2021, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 19:47 ist
Credit: iStock images.

The benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, helped by gains in tech-related stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to keep interest rates low until the economic recovery is more secure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.6 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,469.89. The S&P 500 rose 10.0 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 4,089.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 108.0 points, or 0.79%, to 13,796.892 at the opening bell.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S&P 500
Wall Street
US economy

What's Brewing

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Online scammers have a new offer for you: Vaccine cards

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

Being Asian in US is terrifying: Korean gamer on racism

 