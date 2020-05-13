Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presser live here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing a press conference today (May 13, 2020) at 4 pm at National Media Centre. The finance minister will unveil the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the finance minister would give the details of the economic package, announced to lift economy that has been hit die to COVID-19 pandemic, starting Wednesday.

In his address, PM spoke about being self-reliant in the 21st century and the COVID-19 crisis must be turned into an opportunity.

"When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India," PM Modi said.

