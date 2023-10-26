JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Govt cuts floor price of basmati exports to $950 per tonne

Recently, the food ministry had said the government was considering the industry's demand to reduce the floor price.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 13:42 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The government has reduced the floor price for basmati rice exports to $950 per tonne from $1,200 per tonne amid concerns that higher prices were hurting outward shipments.

In a communication to export promotion body APEDA, the Union Commerce Ministry has said "it has been decided to revise the price limit for registration of contract for export of basmati rice from $1,200 per tonne to $950 per tonne."

The government on August 27 decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible 'illegal' shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

Recently, the food ministry had said the government was considering the industry's demand to reduce the floor price.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 October 2023, 13:42 IST)
Business NewsEconomyIndian economyExports

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT