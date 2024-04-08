India Inc needs to boost its philanthropic spend to bridge inequality: CEO Victory International (USA)

We have several examples of good philanthropic initiatives in India. In fact, charity and giving for the welfare of the poor and needy have been integral parts of India’s history and are deeply embedded in the country’s customs and traditions. However, industry leaders in India are certainly not doing enough. In the US, we have seen several industry leaders setting examples by committing to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. Take the example of Mark Zuckerberg, who is still less than 40 years of age, has pledged to give 99% of his wealth to charity. This kind of example at the top level of India Inc is very few. Certainly, industry leaders in India have a big role to play in bridging the inequality. They must increase spending on charitable causes.