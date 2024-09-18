India to consider easing curbs on non-basmati rice exports

New Delhi: India would consider easing curbs on non-basmati rice exports, the country's food secretary said on Wednesday, as rice inventories in the world's biggest exporter of the grain have jumped.
The country imposed various curbs on exports in 2023 and continued them in 2024 in an effort to keep local prices in check ahead of the general elections held in April-June.
Last week, the government removed a floor price for basmati rice exports to help farmers struggling with debt and highest costs boost overseas sales.
Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra also told reporters the government was considering raising domestic sugar sale price and ethanol prices.
Published 18 September 2024, 09:16 IST