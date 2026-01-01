<p>Sapphire Foods India said on Thursday it will merge with Devyani International, in a move that is likely to consolidate local franchisee partners of Yum Brands, the owner of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KFC">KFC</a> and Pizza Hut.</p><p>The deal, first reported by the local Economic Times, comes as fast-food franchisees in India face slowing same-store sales and margin pressures, with consumers cutting back on dining out and ordering in amid high living costs.</p>.Indian man wins race discrimination claim against KFC franchise manager in UK.<p>Devyani will issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire, the latter said.</p><p>Sapphire said the merger will create a scaled quick-service restaurant (QSR) platform by consolidating KFC and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pizza%20hut">Pizza Hut</a> operations, boosting efficiency, expanding domestic and international reach and strengthening growth and capital access. </p>