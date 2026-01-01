Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police initiates legal proceedings against 69 for not complying with ban on VPN

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the use of VPN networks on security grounds.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirVPN

Follow us on :

Follow Us