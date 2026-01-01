<p>Hassan: Three people were killed when the tyre of a Bolero vehicle they were travelling in burst and toppled, near Chikkarahalli Goshala, Banavara, on National Highway 69, in Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.</p> .<p>Shabbir (55), Thimmanna (53) and Sanjay (45), of Thangli village of Kadur taluk, Chikkmagaluru district died on the spot.</p><p>The severely injured Naushad of Hassan, has been admitted to Kadur government hospital for treatment. Banavara Police have registered a case.</p>