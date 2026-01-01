Menu
Three killed as tyre of Bolero vehicle bursts near Hassan district

The severely injured Naushad of Hassan, has been admitted to Kadur government hospital for treatment. Banavara Police have registered a case.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 16:35 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 16:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccident

