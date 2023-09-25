Indians have 5 days to deposit Rs 24,918 cr in soon-to-be-withdrawn banknotes

By Anup Roy

India’s highest value banknote will be withdrawn in less than a week — and there’s still almost Rs 24,087 crore ($2.9 billion) worth of the notes in circulation.

The Reserve Bank of India ordered the withdrawal of the 2,000-rupee note on May 19, giving people until the end of September to exchange or deposit them with banks. While the vast majority of the 3.56 trillion rupees have since been banked, 7 per cent of the notes remained in circulation as of September 1.

The pink-hued 2,000-rupee note was introduced in November 2016 to remonetise the economy, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shock decision to remove 1,000 and 500 rupee notes as legal tender overnight, as part of an anti-corruption push. It quickly became a favorite storage of value and the note of choice for large cash deals.