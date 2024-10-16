India's exports marginally up at $34.58 billion in September

<p>New Delhi: India's merchandise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exports">exports</a> in September slightly rose to $34.58 billion against $34.41 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Imports increased by 1.6 per cent to $55.36 billion in September compared to $54.49 billion in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was $20.78 billion during the month under review.</p>.India's cotton exports likely to double to 28.50 lakh bales in 2023-24 season: CAI.<p>India's merchandise exports declined by 9.3 per cent year-on-year in August.</p>.<p>Exports during April-September this fiscal increased by one per cent to $213.22 billion, and imports grew 6.16 per cent to $350.66 billion. </p>