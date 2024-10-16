Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

India's exports marginally up at $34.58 billion in September

Imports increased by 1.6 per cent to $55.36 billion in September compared to $54.49 billion in the year-ago period.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:18 IST
Business NewsEconomyExportsSeptember

Follow us on :

Follow Us