India's forex reserves hit record high

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a fourth straight week to hit a record high of $642.49 billion as of March 15, central bank data showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $6.4 billion in the reporting week, after rising $20 billion in the previous three weeks.

The Indian economy is seen growing at 7.6 per cent this year, one of the fastest among major global economies. This helped draw $20.7 billion in overseas equity flows in 2023 and $1.85 billion so far this year.

In addition, India's inclusion on global bond indexes has drawn over $10 billion since late September.