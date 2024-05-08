Home
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out for

From Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis to Heinrich Klaasen, here we take a look at the five batters to watch out for in today's game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 05:40 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 05:40 IST

KL Rahul's innovative stroke play and ability to score quick runs make him a match-winner in this tournament.

Credit: PTI

The star player for SRH, Travis Head is known for his powerful hitting which can single-handedly change the course of the match.

Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting style and ability to accelerate the scoring rate make him a dangerous player in today's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Heinrich Klaasen's ability to score big runs and clear the boundaries with ease makes him a potent threat for LSG.

Credit: PTI

Marcus Stoinis' class and composure make him a vital cog in LSG's batting lineup.

Credit: PTI

Published 08 May 2024, 05:40 IST
