IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 batters to watch out for

KL Rahul's innovative stroke play and ability to score quick runs make him a match-winner in this tournament.
The star player for SRH, Travis Head is known for his powerful hitting which can single-handedly change the course of the match.
Nicholas Pooran's aggressive batting style and ability to accelerate the scoring rate make him a dangerous player in today's fixture.
Heinrich Klaasen's ability to score big runs and clear the boundaries with ease makes him a potent threat for LSG.
Marcus Stoinis' class and composure make him a vital cog in LSG's batting lineup.
Published 08 May 2024, 05:40 IST