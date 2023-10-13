Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

India's merchandise trade deficit at $19.37 billion in September

India's merchandise exports stood at $34.47 billion, while imports were $53.84 billion in September, government data showed.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 10:24 IST

Follow Us

India's merchandise trade deficit in September stood at $19.37 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

Economists had expected the country's September trade deficit to be $23.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports stood at $34.47 billion, while imports were $53.84 billion in September, government data showed.

The government revised its August exports to $38.45 billion from $34.48 billion, while imports figures were revised to $60.1 billion from $58.64 billion.

Services exports in September were $29.37 billion, while imports were $14.91 billion. In August, services exports were $26.39 billion and imports were $13.86 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 October 2023, 10:24 IST)
Business NewsTrade deficitIndia trade

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT