Moody's April projection says India's GDP set to expand 6.1% in 2024

New Delhi: Moody's Analytics on Friday projected India's economy to expand 6.1 per cent in 2024, lower than 7.7 per cent growth clocked in 2023.

It said output in India remains 4 per cent lower than it would have been without the Covid pandemic and its various aftershocks— from supply snags to military conflicts abroad.

"Economies in South and Southeast Asia will see some of the strongest output gains this year, but their performance is flattered by a delayed post-pandemic rebound. We expect India’s GDP to grow 6.1 per cent in 2024 after 7.7 per cent last year," Moody's Analytics said.

In its report titled APAC Outlook: Listening Through the Noise, Moody's Analytics said the region overall is doing better than other parts of the world. The APAC (Asia Pacific) economy will grow 3.8 per cent this year, which compares with a growth of 2.5 per cent for the world economy, it said.

Moody's Analytics said looking at GDP relative to its trajectory prior to the pandemic shows that India and Southeast Asia have seen some of the largest output losses worldwide and are only beginning to recover.