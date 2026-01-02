Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Women taking lead in drug trade: ANTF Kashmir nabs long-evading lady peddler

Officials added that investigations are ongoing to trace her suppliers, collaborators, and the broader network involved in the trafficking operation.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 13:48 IST
India NewsNarcoticsArrestillegal drug trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us