<h2>Saffron leader announces cash reward for ‘chopping’ Shah Rukh Khan’s tongue</h2>.<p>Mira Thakur, who was the president of the Agra district unit of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Mathura on Thursday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/saffron-leader-announces-cash-reward-for-chopping-shah-rukh-khans-tongue-3849399"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>After backlash, poll survey report vanishes from Karnataka government website</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka on Friday recalled the 2024 Lok Sabha election survey report following backlash from its own leaders who questioned the findings and the timing of their release.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/poll-survey-report-vanishes-from-karnataka-government-website-3849509"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Administration slept like 'Kumbhakarna': Rahul Gandhi slams MP govt over Indore water contamination</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday described BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh as the "epicentre of misgovernance" after around a dozen people died due to consumption of contaminated water while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent whenever poor die.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/indore-water-contamination-administration-slept-like-kumbhakarna-rahul-gandhi-slams-mp-govt-3849506"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh Hindu man's family recalls horrific attack, demands thorough investigation</h2>.<p>Family of Khokon Chandra Das, who was attacked and set on fire in Bangladesh, recounted the brutal attack and said that the motive of the attack was unknown as he was a peaceful man.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladesh-hindu-mans-family-recalls-horrific-attack-demands-thorough-investigation-3849412"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>India has every right to defend its people when it comes to 'bad neighbours': EAM S Jaishankar</h2>.<p>India has every right to defend its people when it comes to "bad neighbours", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, January 2 and asserted that a neighbouring country cannot ask New Delhi to share water if it continues to spread terrorism in the country.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-has-every-right-to-defend-its-people-when-it-comes-to-bad-neighbours-eam-s-jaishankar-3849328"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne appointed as Indian women's hockey team coach</h2>.<p>The 51-year-old succeeds Harendra Singh, who had stepped down from the post due to personal reasons last month.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey/dutchman-sjoerd-marijne-appointed-as-indian-womens-hockey-team-coach-3849215"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nifty hits record intra-day high; Sensex jumps 573 points on gains in power, banking stocks</h2>.<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark index Nifty hit its lifetime peak before closing 182 points higher on Friday, and the BSE Sensex jumped 573 points, powered by strong buying in power, banking and metal stocks.</p>.<h2>Malankara Orthodox Church head voices concern over RSS feeder outfits stepping up attack on Christians</h2>.<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III has expressed concerns that even as the feeder outfits of the RSS are stepping up attacks against the Christian community, the political leadership is not taking appropriate action. </p>.<h2>'Grok being misused to sexualise women': Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks govt's intervention</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday sought government intervention to tackle the “misuse” of ‘Grok’ on social media platform X by fake accounts, which prompts the AI tool to sexualise women.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/grok-being-misused-to-sexualise-women-priyanka-chaturvedi-seeks-govts-intervention-3849353"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>South Korean court extends detention warrant against former president Yoon</h2>.<p>Seoul: A local court in South Korea issued a new warrant to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol for another six months, Yonhap News TV reported on Friday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/south-korean-court-extends-detention-warrant-against-former-president-yoon-3849367"><br>Read more</a></p>