business

No taxpayer services on e-filing portal over weekend: I-T department

'... taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity, involving technical upgradation of the system,' said the I-T department.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 14:34 IST

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that services for taxpayers on the e-filing portal will not be available between February 3 and early February 5 on account of scheduled maintenance.

"... taxpayer services on the e-filing portal will be restricted from 2 pm on Saturday (03.02.24) to 6 am on Monday (05.02.24) due to scheduled maintenance activity, involving technical upgradation of the system," the I-T department said in a post on X.

The department also asked taxpayers to plan their activities accordingly.

(Published 31 January 2024, 14:34 IST)
